Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtThunder

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns rank 4th in the NBA in pace, averaging 102.5 possessions per 48 minutes.

The Suns rank in the top 10 in fast break points (5th, 14.4), second chance points (6th, 13.7) and points in the paint (10th, 46.1).

Marquese Chriss is averaging 14.5 points (58.8 FG%, 66.7 3FG%), 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his last two games.

Elfrid Payton’s nine games needed to record two triple-doubles are the fewest ever by a Sun.

#SunsAtThunder History:

The Suns head to Oklahoma City for the only time this season as they play the Thunder for the season series after the teams split the first two meetings in Phoenix.

The Suns defeated the Thunder on January 7th 114-100. Devin Booker scored 26 points in the win.

The Suns won the final two meetings last season to earn a split in the season series.

The first game in Suns history was against Seattle on Oct. 18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and Phoenix recorded a 116-107 win.

Book is on FIRE:

Devin Booker has scored 30+ points in five of his last six games and now has 21 30-point performances this season (t- 5th most in a single-season in Suns history) and 41 career 30-point performances (t-8th most in franchise history).

Booker’s 41 30-point games in his first three NBA seasons are the most ever by a Suns player (previously Walter Davis with 40).

In just his third season, Booker is averaging 25.2 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Only seven other players in NBA history have averaged these numbers within their first three seasons (Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Dwayne Wade and Jerry West).