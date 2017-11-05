Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtSpurs

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns conclude a five-game, coast-to-coast road trip as they head to San Antonio to face the Spurs.

Over the journey from Phoenix to Portland to Brooklyn to Washington to New York to San Antonio and back to Phoenix, the Suns will travel 6,293 miles from arena to arena.

The Suns are 2-2 heading into the final game of the trip.

The Suns currently rank second in the NBA in pace, averaging 106.8 possessions per game.

#SunsAtSpurs History:

The Suns will face the Spurs for the first time since beating them in Mexico City on January 14 of last season.

Devin Booker tied his then career high in scoring with 39 points the last time he faced the Spurs in the aforementioned game in Mexico City last season

In 2010, the Suns and Spurs met for the 10th time in postseason history, Phoenix’s second-most meetings against one team (L.A. Lakers-12). In that series, the Suns collected the sixth postseason series sweep in franchise history.

Devin Booker is on FIRE:

Booker has been on fire during the road trip for the Suns, scoring 30+ points in three of his last four games as he is averaging 30.5 points on 52.0 FG%/48.3 3FG%/96.8 FT% over this stretch.

Booker has totaled 211 points through the team’s first nine games this season, 12th-most through nine games in franchise history and most since Amar’e Stoudemire had 254 through nine games in 2004-05.

Booker’s three 30-point games through nine contests are the most by a Suns player nine games into a season since Steve Nash had three through nine games in 2007-08.

Booker leads the Suns with 23.4 points per game and has scored in double figures in 28 straight games since March 2 of last season; this is Booker’s longest career streak