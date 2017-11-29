Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtPistons

Phoenix Facts:

Suns are now 5-0 this season when Warren scores 25+ points

Devin Booker is tied for second in the NBA with eight 30-point games this season, behind only LeBron James.

Alex Len is averaging 9.9 rebounds when coming off the bench this season, most in the NBA.

With a win against the Pistons, the Suns would sweep a back-to-back for the second time this season (also October 31 at Brooklyn and November 1 at Washington).

#SunsVsPistons History:

The Suns and Pistons meet for the first time at Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena.

The Suns and Pistons split their two meetings last season with the Suns winning the first and Pistons winning the most recent meeting.

The Suns hold the all-time series lead at 67-64.

Suns Big Night in Chicago:

Booker scored a game-high 33 points nine rebounds and four assists against the Bulls on Tuesday.

Warren added 25 points of his own to go along with his seven rebounds.

Alex Len tied his career high with 18 rebounds last night, his second time this season grabbing 18 rebounds as a reserve.