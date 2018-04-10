Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtMavs

#SunsAtMavs History:

The Suns play the final game of their 50th season, looking to complete their first season sweep of Dallas since 1997-98.

The Suns won their first two games over Dallas by holding them to opponent season-low 36.4 FG% in each. They held the Mavericks to 91 points in Dallas on Dec. 18 and 88 points in Phoenix on Jan. 31.

In the Suns last meeting against the Mavericks, Devin Booker and Josh Jackson combined to score 41 points in the Suns victory.

Phoenix owns an 82-71 overall advantage in the series against Dallas,

House Making Most of Opportunity:

Danuel House Jr. has been placed into the starting lineup the previous two games and is projected to get the nod against Dallas.

He scored a career-high 22 points and tied a high of eight rebounds in the Suns last game against the Warriors.

House has had a productive last five games as he made his first two career starts, set twice recorded a career high in points, set then matched a career high in rebounds, twice set a career high in assists, set then matched a career high in blocks and set a career high in minutes four times, including a Suns season-high 45 vs Golden State.

In his last four games he is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Phoenix Facts:

Suns Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance/Head Athletic Trainer Aaron Nelson will be working his 2,000th regular season game with the Suns on Tuesday at Dallas.

Dragan Bender has scored in double figures three times in his last four games and recorded his first two double-doubles of the season. He is averaging 12.5 points, making 2.8 three-pointers on 42.3 percent from long range, plus 9.8 rebounds over those four games.

Tyler Ulis has scored 10-plus points in a career-long-tying nine consecutive games, including a then season-high 19 points vs. the Celtics followed by a new season-high 23 points vs. the Clippers. Ulis is averaging 15.4 points on 44.3 percent shooting plus 7.2 assists with two double-doubles over this nine-game stretch.

Injuries:

Devin Booker (right hand sprain) is questionable.

Marquese Chriss (left SI dysfunction) is questionable.

Troy Daniels (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

Josh Jackson (right quad contusion) is questionable.

Elfrid Payton (left knee tendinopathy) is questionable.

T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation) is questionable.

Alan Williams (right knee soreness) is questionable.

Brandon Knight (left ACL tear) is out.