Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtKnicks

Phoenix Facts:

TJ Warren scored a career-high 40 points on 16-of-22 shooting at Washington on Wednesday. Warren’s 72.7 percent mark from the field was the highest by a Suns player who scored 40+ points since Amar’e Stoudemire scored 44 points on 14-of-16 shooting vs. Utah on March 19, 2010.

The Suns trailed by 22 (43-21) at Washington before coming back to win. It marked the Suns’ largest comeback since coming back from 22 down to win at Minnesota on March 23, 201.

The Suns currently rank second in the NBA in pace, averaging 107.3 possessions per game.

At 4-4, the Suns are at .500 for the first time since holding a 7-7 record on Nov. 23, 2015, when current Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek was the Suns’ head coach.

#SunsAtKnicks History:

The Suns swept the Knicks last season including an OT win in the first game. In the second meeting, Devin Booker knocked down a clutch three-pointer to put the Suns on top in New York.

The Suns swept both meetings last season, including an OT win in the first game. Devin Booker clutch three with 31 seconds remaining in second game.

Things to Watch for:

The Suns continues its five-game road trip at New York, with an opportunity to take a lead in the all-time series against the Knicks at 63-62 with a win

The Suns have won two straight on the road and four of their last five overall to improve a 4-4 record. A win tonight would put them above .500 for the season.