Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtJazz

Phoenix Facts:

Devin Booker (4th with 29.8) and T.J. Warren (t-11th with 23.0) each rank among the NBA’s top dozen in scoring average since the All-Star break—the only other teammates to each rank in the top 12 in scoring since All- Star are Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

Warren recorded his sixth double- double of the season on Tuesday night against Cleveland—in his first three seasons combined, Warren had six double-doubles

Shaquille Harrison has scored in double figures in consecutive games, the first two double-digit scoring games of his career.

#SunsVsJazz History:

The Suns head to Utah to complete the season series with a Jazz, looking to get a 2-2 season split with a victory.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Jazz with a 92-87 advantage.

EP’s Big Night vs Jazz:

The last time the Suns and Jazz met, Elfrid Payton had 13 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double as a Sun in his third game with the team.

Payton’s three games needed to record his first triple-double with the team were the fewest in franchise history (previously five games by Connie Hawkins in 1969).

Since the Trade Deadline, Payton is one of just five NBA players with multiple triple-doubles (LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons).