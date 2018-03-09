Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtHornets

#SunsAtHornets History:

The Suns complete a four-game road trip by traveling to Charlotte to complete the season series with the Hornets.

When Charlotte came to Phoenix earlier this season, Josh Jackson scored a then career-high 23 points.

The Suns and Hornets split two meetings last season with the home team winning each—the Suns won by 17 in Phoenix and Hornets by 14 in Charlotte.

The Suns hold the all-time record against Charlotte with a 34-21 advantage.

The Suns Since…:

Since the Trade Deadline, Elfrid Payton is one of just four players in the league with multiple triple-doubles (LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook).

Since New Years, Josh Jackson is averaging 15.1 points (43.9 FG%) and 5.4 rebounds.

Since the All-Star break, Devin Booker ranks 3rd in the NBA with 31.4 points per game and is tied with LeBron James for 1st with six 30-point games.

Book is on FIRE:

Devin Booker has scored 30-plus points in six of his last seven games, tied for the most 30-point performances over a seven-game span in franchise history, matching stretches by Charlie Scott, Charles Barkley and Amar’e Stoudemire.

Over this seven-game stretch, Booker is averaging 32.0 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 43.3 percent from three-point range, making 3.7 triples per game.

With 15 games left this season, Booker has a chance to put his name at the top of the Suns record books. He is currently fifth in 30-point games in franchise history trailing only Tom Chambers’ 25 (1989-90 and 1988-89), Charles Barkley’s 25 (1992-93) and Amar’e Stoudemire’s 29 (2004-2005).