Williams Extends Double-Digit Scoring Streak to Ten Games

Alan Williams Records Double-Double vs Trail Blazers

Alan Williams only had four career games scoring 10 or more points prior to the All-Star break, but with the Suns new push to play the younger players, he has managed to score in double-digits every game since.

Williams’ double-digit streak was extended to ten straight games on Sunday after putting up 12 points against the Trail Blazers.

“I think he did a great job changing the game, impacting the game, giving us a chance to fight, to see if we have a chance to win towards the end of the game,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “So we’re excited about that.”

In the past ten games, Williams and Tyler Ulis (10 points, 6 assists) have turned into a dynamic duo off of the bench.

“I think we just both see the game in the same light,” Alan Williams said. “He’s a tremendous point guard and I think that’s been shown since the All-Star break. He gets guys in the right spot and I’m one of those guys that gets to interact and work with him. So it’s been a lot of fun playing with him.

Williams grabbed 10 rebounds in just the second half to notch his seventh double-double in the past ten games, 11th for his career.

Despite 28 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists from Devin Booker, the Trailblazers ultimately pulled away at the end of the game winning 110-101.

The Suns stay home for the week as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.