Warren Scores 25 in Return as Suns Defeat Nuggets

After missing the last two games due to a back injury, T.J. Warren returned to the Suns starting lineup on Friday against the Nuggets and picked up right where he left off.

Warren scored 12 points in the first quarter on six-of-eight shooting. The Suns held a ten-point lead at halftime and were having one of their most efficient games of the season shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from three.

Isaiah Canaan’s 14 points (including four three-pointers) in the first two quarters helped lead the Suns second unit to a 27-5 advantage over the Nuggets bench.

“I thought our second unit was really good,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “I thought when we went to the bench we didn’t really lose a lot.”

The Suns would rely on Devin Booker in the second half to help maintain their lead and close out the game with a win. Per usual, Booker had no issue rising to occasion.

The 21-year-old finished the game with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists. He is now behind only LeBron James and Anthony Davis with 15 30-point games this season.

Warren scored 25 points in his return as the Suns defeated the Nuggets 108-100.

“He’s going to find a way to get 20,” Triano said. “That takes a lot of pressure off everybody else.

Rookie Josh Jackson was a spark off the bench putting up 16 points in the win.

The Suns will look to build off this victory as the team travels to Milwaukee on Monday to face the Bucks.