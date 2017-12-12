Warren Posting Career-Best Numbers as Season Continues

With Devin Booker still injured, the Suns knew that they would have to rely on TJ Warren when it comes to scoring as they took the court on Tuesday night against the Kings.

Warren has shown vast improvements each season and this year has been no different. His points per game have increased by an average of 4.2 points each year over his four seasons in the NBA.

He is currently shooting close to 50 percent from the field while putting up a career-high 18.7 points a game. He is also averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists and blocks this season.

Warren matched his scoring average exactly against the Kings as he led the Suns in scoring with 18 points to go along with his five rebounds and two assists.

Since Booker’s injury against the Raptors, Warren has bumped his scoring average up to 21.6 points over that timespan. Although he has gotten close twice with games of 23 and 24, Warren has not reached the 25-point mark since Booker went down. The Suns are currently 6-0 on the season when Warren scores at least 25 points.

Although Warren had a solid performance, the Suns were in a back-and-forth battle all night in Sacramento.

After missing their first four threes, the Suns shot four-of-five from beyond the arc to start the second quarter and push their lead to 10. This hot shooting eventually cooled down, but a last second jumper by Warren would send the Suns into halftime with a two-point lead.

The game would remain close until the final few minutes as the Suns began to struggle shooting from the field and Zach Randolph would close it out for the Kings. After defeating the Kings earlier in the season, the Suns fell 99-92. Mike James finished with 17 points and five assists off the bench.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they return home on Wednesday to face the Toronto Raptors. Come to the game and pick up you Ugly Sweater T-Shirt courtesy of Takis. If you’re not able to make it out, be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.