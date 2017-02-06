Warren Continues His Career-Year Against Pelicans

T.J. Warren Scores 20 Against Pelicans

T.J. Warren tallied 20 points, four rebounds and two steals to continue his career-season Monday night.

Highlights: Suns vs Pelicans

The 23-year-old forward is playing his third year in the league and is putting up his best numbers in each of the top statistical categories. He is averaging the most points, assists, rebounds and steals of his career.

“He’s a great scorer,” Devin Booker said. “I don’t think a lot of people in the NBA know that, but they’re going to figure it out real quick.”

Known as a pure scorer coming out of college, Warren is improving in all aspects of the game. He is currently third on the team in scoring, steals and offensive rebounds.

“I just want to continue to do what I do best, which is score and finish as much as possible,” Warren said. “Just be aggressive out there. I’m trying to give 100 percent effort out there and compete and give high energy.”

Whether it be a three, a runner or his classic mid-range jumper, his creative shot selection challenges his defenders to guard one of the most unique scorers in the league.

Warren will continue his most successful year as a pro on Wednesday when the Suns faceoff against the Memphis Grizzlies. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.