Ulis Scores Season-High in Close Battle with Celtics

Tyler Ulis had scored in double-digits in both of his past two games coming off the bench. He looked to continue that trend as the Suns tipped-off against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Josh Jackson got the action started by knocking down a three and continuing his aggressive mindset on offensive with Devin Booker and T.J. Warren still out. The rookie scored all 11 of the Suns first 11 points, but the Celtics were the ones to take the early lead.

The Celtics went up by 20 points at the beginning of the second quarter and the Suns looked to be in trouble.

This was until one Sun returned to the court for the first time all season.

Alan Williams had missed the past six months after he underwent a meniscus repair of his right knee. As his name was announced, the Suns fans erupted to cheer on the big man in his return.

“I tried to kind of drown it out, but I couldn’t help but want to smile,” Williams said. “It was awesome to hear everybody there. It was great.”

Williams has always been known for the energy he provides and that seemed to be exactly what the Suns needed. He checked into the game and the Suns almost instantly found their grove. The team went on a 26-9 run and by halftime only trailed by three.

“As soon as we went to the bench I thought our guys off the bench did a really good job for us,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “They changed the energy in the game, got up there and pressured, followed the game plan. I thought from that point on we were really good.”

The Suns weren’t satisfied by just cutting down the lead as Troy Daniels hit a three less than two minutes into the third to tie the game at 50. He followed that up with another three and the Suns had their biggest lead since Jackson’s opening make.

Although the first half of the third quarter was close, the Celtics went on a run in the final minutes to outscore the Suns by nine in the frame.

The Suns battled and kept it close in the fourth, but ultimately were never able to regain the lead as they fell to the Celtics 102-94.

“I think we just kind of wore down at the end of the game,” Triano said. “We just got to be sharper than that. I love our energy and when we learn to play the right way, we’ll be alright.”

The two rookies led the way for their respective squads as Jackson and Jayson Tatum both had 23 points, six rebounds and two steals.

“A little more energy I think, playing against him,” Jackson said about going head-to-head with Tatum. “It’s always fun to play against one of your friends. You’ve just got that extra compete-level.”

Jackson now has seven straight games of scoring 15-plus points. He is the first Suns rookie to do so since Booker in 2016. As for what it meant to tie Booker’s mark, Jackson had some fun with his teammate.

“I’m just honored to be mentioned with that name,” Jackson said with a smile. “That’s an honor.”

Ulis had his third double-digit game in a row scoring a season-high 19 points while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three.

“With T.J. and Devin out, a lot of guys had to step up,” Ulis said. “Just play confidently and play free. Don’t go out there and overthink, just trust my teammates and trust my game.”

The second-year guard did a little bit of everything as he finished with eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block off the bench.

“I thought his energy was good,” Triano said. “I thought he changed the game with his defense as well. I thought defensively he got up into guys.”

Ulis and Williams worked well together last season and having the man known as “Big Sauce” back seemed to provide a level of comfort for Ulis.

“I think they like playing together,” Triano said. “I think there’s a comfort level between them because they’ve played together longer than most of our guys.”

As the night of his return came to an end, Williams had a message for Suns fans.

“Thank you,” Williams said. “Seven games left to go out and win as many as we possibly can. Let’s have a lot of fun.”

The Suns will stay at home as the gear-up to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.