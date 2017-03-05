Ulis Hits Buzzer-Beater in Suns Thrilling Win over Celtics

Tyler Ulis Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater vs Celtics

“Tyler Ulis. No More questions.”

That is how Head Coach Earl Watson began his press conference following the Phoenix Suns thrilling win over the Boston Celtics.

In a game where Tyler Ulis already had a career-high 15 points by halftime, the rookie stepped up in the final seconds for a three-point, game-winning, buzzer-beater.

However, if you rewind just six seconds, the Suns were down by two.

Isaiah Thomas split two free-throws to put the Celtics up 106-104. Eric Bledsoe then took the inbound pass coast-to-coast for an acrobatic layup to tie the game.

Highlights: Suns vs Celtics

Marquese Chriss had been dominant on defense all night with five blocks (the most by a Suns rookie since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2002.). He had one last defense play as he stripped the ball from Thomas into the hands of Ulis.

“I was yelling at ‘Quese’,” Ulis said. “Quese was trying to go get Isaiah to harass him and keep him from getting his shot down on the other end. He turned around and got the steal, time was running down so I had to let it go.”

From almost an identical spot from his Summer League game-winner, Ulis knocked down the shot to give the Suns a 109-106 victory.

“I’m just proud of him,” Devin Booker said about his former Kentucky teammate. “He’s taking full advantage of his opportunity. I knew all he needed was a chance.”

Ulis finished with a career-high 20 points and added five assists and two rebounds.

Alan Williams (11 points, 15 rebounds) extended his streak of scoring double-digit points to six games and had his third straight double-double.

When asked about the impressive play of all the rookies, Watson said “I’ve never seen it before. I’ve never seen so many young rookies get an opportunity at the same time. I’m proud of our young guys. They played well.”

The Suns have now won three straight games and the excitement in the locker room seems to be growing.

“We’re moving the ball, we’re playing as a team. We even got Devin Booker playing defense now,” Ulis said with a smile.

The Suns will look to continue this win streak as they gear up to face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.