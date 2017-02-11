Tyler Ulis Scores Career-High 13 Points vs Rockets

Tyler Ulis Scores Career-High vs Rockets

The starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns had some new faces as Eric Bledsoe (rest day) and Tyson Chandler (ankle) missed Saturday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

This meant more time on the court for Tyler Ulis to show what he could do. The rookie guard played over triple his average minutes and made the most of the opportunity.

Ulis finished the game with a career-high 13 points and tied another career-high with six assists. This was his third double-digit scoring game (11/18 vs IND, 12/29 vs TOR).

P.J. Tucker robbed another steal tonight, extending his steal streak to a career-long 16 consecutive games. It is the longest such streak by a Suns player since Shawn Marion (17) in 2006-07.

The Suns return home to Phoenix on Monday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.