Tyler Ulis Drops 27 Points in Suns Season Finale

The Suns opened the year the same way they ended it; against the Sacramento Kings. After winning their final two home games, the Suns traveled to Sacramento for their final matchup of the 2016-2017 season.

Highlights: Suns vs Kings

The Suns and Kings have had some hard-fought games against each other this year including Devin Booker’s game-winning buzzer-beater on February 3.

This time around it was Tyler Ulis shining for the Suns. The rookie point guard finished the year putting up 27 points with 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Tyler Ulis Scores 27 Points vs Kings

Marquese Chriss put on a show in his hometown as he was on the end of four alley-oop dunks. He finished his rookie campaign with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The impressive play by the rookies was not enough as the Suns fell to the Kings 129-104. The Suns finish their season with a record of 24-58 and will have the second highest odds in the draft lottery this summer.

Marquese Chriss Scores 22 vs Kings

The offseason begins for Phoenix and although the record may not show it, the future is bright for the Suns. From Booker and T.J. Warren’s scoring, to Ulis and Alan William’s double-doubles, to the high-flying Chriss and Derrick Jones Jr., to the defense of Alex Len, to the playmaking of Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Knight and Dragan Bender, to the veteran leadership of Tyson Chandler, Leandro Barbosa and Jared Dudley, Suns fans have a lot to look forward to next season.