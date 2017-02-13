Tucker Hustles for Career-High 16 Rebounds vs Pelicans

P.J. Tucker Double-Double vs Pelicans

After already facing the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime twice this season, there was no doubt that Monday’s game would be a battle to the finish.

Highlights: Suns vs Pelicans

P.J. Tucker fought hard in the paint as he grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with his 11 points. This was his third double-double of the season.

“He works hard on every possession,” Tyson Chandler said about his teammate. “The biggest thing is his heart. He gives himself a chance putting himself in position.”

Tucker’s aggressive play did not just show up in the rebounding category as he was able to extend his career-long steal streak to 17 consecutive games. This is the longest streak by a Suns player since Shawn Marion in 2006-07.

“Amazing hustle, amazing play,” Head Coach Earl Watson said about Tucker. “He kept the ball alive. He kept the ball in play. He gave us a fight all the way until the end.”

While Tucker was putting in the hustle work, Eric Bledsoe was lighting it up on offense. He finished with 37 points and 5 assists. This was his eleventh 30-point game of the season.

Bledsoe also hit a huge three-pointer to put the Suns up by one with less than a minute remaining. He is now shooting seven-of-eleven this season on go-ahead field goal attempts in the final 1:30 of the fourth quarter and overtime.

Bledsoe, Tucker and the rest of the squad will gear up to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Phoenix. This will be the final Suns game before the All-Star break.