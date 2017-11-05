A Tale of Two Halves as Suns Fall to Spurs

The Suns traveled to San Antonio for their fifth and final matchup of this road trip.

The team received great news prior to Sunday’s game, that TJ Warren would start after leaving Friday’s game early with an injury. Warren and the Suns came out firing and found a groove that they continued through the first half.

It was a full team effort by the Suns through the first two quarters as all ten players that saw the court scored at least three points. Troy Daniels led the way for the Suns with 11 points off the bench including three three-pointers.

The Suns went into halftime leading the Spurs 55-51 while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line.

Unfortunately for the Suns, the second half didn’t go the same way.

The Spurs looked like a completely different team in the third quarter as they shut down the Suns, outscoring them 34-13.

This became too much for the Suns to overcome as they fell to the Spurs 112-95. Warren led all scorers with 17 points to go along with his five rebounds.

The Suns wrap up their road trip and head home for tomorrow’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. This will be the Suns second and final matchup against the Nets after defeating them earlier on this road trip. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.