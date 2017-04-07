Suns Welcome Thunder to Devin Booker's House

On a night when Russell Westbrook was trying to make history, Devin Booker reminded everyone whose house they were in.

“I’m a competitor,” Devin Booker said. “I’m at my home arena and you’re hearing chants to another guy, which I totally respect Russell. He brings it each and every night. You can’t discredit what he’s been doing. I’m sure he’s going to pass Oscar (Robertson) for the most triple-double, but I just didn’t want it to be here. So I take that personal.”

The Suns came out red-hot with a double-digit lead in the first quarter. They broke their season high with 71 points at halftime and took a 23-point lead into the break.

Westbrook was just four assists shy of breaking Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of most triple-doubles in a season entering the fourth quarter, but Booker and the Suns were not willing to give the Thunder fans what they wanted.

“It kind of gave us motivation, especially [Booker],” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “When things like that happen, he’s at his best on the road when people are booing and going for the other team. To be at home, one day that will change for us, but it gave us motivation down the stretch.”

Starting with a three-pointer with eight minutes remaining, Booker went on a roll. The 20-year-old score 19 consecutive points. Steve Nash held the Suns record with 18 straight points in 2006 prior to this season. Booker has now passed this number twice this year (21 consecutive points vs Dallas on January 12).

Devin Booker Scores 37 vs Thunder

“You have a young superstar in the making,” Watson said. “We’ve all seen him do amazing things. It’s great for a lot of attention to be on [Westbrook] this game and see Devin had the game he had. The rest of the world can start to see what he’s truly about.”

The focus may have been on Westbrook, but Booker’s 21-point fourth quarter stole the headline. He now has six 20-point quarters, moving past Westbrook and Steph Curry for the most in the NBA this season. He finished the game with 37 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Highlights: Suns 120 Thunder 99

The Suns held Westbrook two assists shy of a triple-double and the record, as they took down the Thunder 120-99.

“It felt really well,” Booker said. “All of us young players have been getting a lot of minutes and it hasn’t shown in the score, but tonight our energy and effort, we got off to a good start. We’re getting better each and every day.”

The Suns gear up for their final home game of the season as they prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona or Click Here for tickets.