Suns Start Youngest Lineup in NBA History vs Nets

With T.J. Warren ruled out, the Phoenix Suns rolled out the youngest starting lineup in NBA history.

Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss, Tyler Ulis, Derrick Jones Jr. and Alex Len have an average age of just 21 years, 14 days according to Elias Sports Bureau. The previous youngest was the Clippers on November 15, 2010 which included current Sun Eric Bledsoe.

Chriss put up 23 points and 11 rebounds to record his second-career double-double. The rookie also grabbed two steals and a block in his 31 minutes on the court.

Ulis (10 points, 12 assists) and Len (11 points, 11 rebounds) joined Chriss, giving the Suns three starters to hit the double-double mark on Thursday.

With just nine men in their rotation for the night, the Suns could not overcome the Nets as they fell 126-98.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they head to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday.

