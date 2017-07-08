The Suns' Rookies Shine in Summer League Debut

Highlights: Suns Defeat Kings 89-85

The Phoenix Suns rookies stepped up as they defeated the Kings 89-85 in their first Summer League matchup on Friday.

Josh Jackson put on a show for the Vegas crowd as he scored 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds in his Suns debut.

“I think we are meshing together pretty well,” Jackson said. “I think it’s more important to us than any team here just because we’ve got so many guys on the Summer League team who are actually going to be expected to play major minutes this year. It’s something that we’ve really got to take serious and I think we did today.”

Reed Steals, James Behind the Back, Chriss Throwdown

Davon Reed shined off the bench as the 32nd pick in the draft put up 17 points while shooting 50 percent from the arc.

“I feel pretty good,” Reed said. “Happy we got the win. It felt good to be out there and get a rhythm with my team.”

Both rookies impressed sophomore Marquese Chriss with attributes you won’t see in the box score.

“I like Davon a lot after this game,” Chriss said. “I didn’t know he was as feisty as he was. That’s someone I can go to battle with because I know he has my back after seeing what’s going on. Josh is the same way. Josh is a competitor.”

Jackson and Reed got to showcase their aggressiveness as the game intensified between the two teams.

“Game got chippy,” Chriss said. “I think that’s how we like to play. They like to play like that too. It’s better for us to play games like that because it brings the best out of us. We play aggressive. We start playing harder, but we can’t let it get away from us.”

Mike James with the Vicious Throwdown vs Kings

Mike James rounded out the rookies’ successes on the night as his impressive play from the point had him finish with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

With all five starters scoring in double-digits, the Suns look ready to roll as they notch their first victory of Summer League. Their schedule continues on Sunday as they gear up to face the Dallas Mavericks.