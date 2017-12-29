Undefeated When Warren Scores 25-Plus, Suns Defeat Kings

Coming into Friday night’s game against the Kings, the Suns were undefeated this season when TJ Warren scores at least 25 points. The team looked to keep it that way as Warren and the Suns caught fire early.

The Suns closed out the first quarter on a 14-2 run while scoring 35 points. This was their second highest point total in a first quarter this season (scored 36 against Sacramento on October 23).

The Suns held a 55-46 lead at halftime with Warren already scoring 15 points on an impressive seven-of-nine shooting.

The Kings battled back and took the lead with just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Willie Cauley-Stein would help extend that lead to put the Kings up 97-93, but the Suns weren’t going to back down quite yet.

The game turned into a battle at the free throw line as both teams grew deeper and deeper into foul trouble.

With just under four minutes to go, Warren would seem to have settled the fate for the Suns. He spun at the basket for an and-one layup to give the Suns the lead and push his point total to 26. Now that Warren had his 25-plus point game, the streak would stay intact if the team could just close it out in the final minutes.

TJ Warren Scores 26 Points Against the Kings

Devin Booker had no problem taking the game over.

He followed up Warren’s shot, with two made free throws. Then went over his former Kentucky teammate Cauley-Stein for a left handed finish. As the shot clock was expiring on the next possession he hit another shot at the buzzer.

Booker kept up this momentum on defense grabbing a steal with under a minute to play. He put the icing on the cake knocking down a three-pointer with 24 seconds left. The clutch-guard finished with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Suns closed out the game with a 111-101 victory as their defense held the Kings to just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the game.

Warren finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. The Suns have won all eight games that Warren has scored at least 25 points.

Winning five of their last seven games, the Suns will look to continue their momentum as they return home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.