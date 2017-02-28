Suns Fall in Physical Battle Against Grizzlies

Highlights: Suns vs Grizzlies

The young Suns held their own for most of the game in what turned into a physical battle against the current six-seed in the Western Conference.

With no Tyson Chandler or Brandon Knight, this was the third game in the plan to play the younger talent of Alex Len, Alan Williams, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tyler Ulis. Tuesday against the Grizzlies was the first of those games against a team with a record above .500.

Highlights: Bledsoe Drops 20 vs Grizzlies

Devin Booker liked the idea of being able to compete against a playoff team such as Memphis.

“I think it’s good for us if anything,” Booker said. "It’s hard at times, but if you’re thinking into the future, I think it’ll be good for us getting a chance to play against playoff contending teams like this and all of us actually getting an opportunity to play.”

Eric Bledsoe led the way with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds, with T.J. Warren adding 17 points and six rebounds of his own.

The Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter as they defeated the Suns 130-112.

The Suns return home on Thursday to face the Charlotte Hornets. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.