Suns Complete Comeback in Preseason Opener vs POR

The Phoenix Suns showed their resilience in a hard-fought battle against the Portland Trail Blazers to open up their preseason schedule.

Devin Booker opened the game with a mid-range field goal assisted by Eric Bledose to put the Suns up 2-0. Following a few back-and-forth buckets, the Blazers took a commanding lead as the game progressed.

The Suns trailed by as much as 18 points during the third quarter, but this team wasn’t going to give up quite yet.

Enter Mike James, Troy Daniels and Alex Len.

Chriss Steal Leads To Jackson Fast-Break Slam

The Suns were down by 12 heading into the fourth quarter, but Len’s rebounding, Daniels' shooting and James' play-making allowed for the young squad to get right back in the game.

Len fought hard in the paint finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds including two big dunks to bring the Suns within just two with seven minutes remaining.

It wasn’t until Daniels knocked down his third three of the game that the Suns took their first lead since the first quarter, up 92-91. Following a couple scores from the Blazers, Daniels hit again from deep to put the Suns up by two and the team began to take off.

The Suns went on a nine-to-nothing run and James looked like he couldn’t be stopped. With 45 seconds to go James stole an inbound pass leading to a massive fast-break throwdown from the 6’2” guard.

Mike James Steals, Finishes with Massive Throwdown

James (11 points) and Daniels (15 points) were able to close out the 114-112 victory for the Suns.

Josh Jackson had an impressive Suns debut finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and showing off his range by making two-of-three from behind the arc.

T.J. Warren (24 points) and Booker (19 points) did what they do best as they finished as the Suns leading scorers.

The Suns will come back to Phoenix for practice before hitting the road again for their second preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Friday.