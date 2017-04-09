Suns Closeout Final Home Game with a Victory

It was the home finale in Phoenix against the Dallas Mavericks and the Suns were looking to carry their momentum over from their huge win against the Thunder two days prior.

The excitement began early as Devin Booker knocked down a three-pointer less than two minutes into the game to pass Kobe Bryant for the fourth most points scored by a player before turning 21. LeBron James (4,649), Kevin Durant (3,495) and Carmelo Anthony (3,283) are they only players to score more.

Devin Booker Scores 21 Points vs Dallas

A 15-point showcase from T.J. Warren led the Suns to a season-high 40 first quarter points. Warren couldn’t miss all game as he shot eight-for-eight from the field and three-for-three from the free throw line (21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals). He became the first Suns player to score 20-plus points while perfect from the field and free throw line since Steve Nash on January 2, 2011.

“He was amazing tonight,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “He was chasing down rebounds, perfect from the field. He defended great. His presence is continuing to grow.”

T.J. Warren Scores 21 Points vs Dallas

Tyler Ulis caught fire in the third quarter scoring 15 points. The rookie point guard finished with 20 points and 10 assists to notch his sixth double-double of the year. He has more point-assist double-doubles than all other rookies combined.

Since the All-Star break, Ulis has led all rookies with 7.1 assists per game as the future of the Suns looks bright.

Tyler Ulis Double-Double vs Dallas

“I’m extremely excited,” Marquese Chriss said about the future of the team. “I think we have a lot of upside. I think we have a lot of potential that we’re willing to fulfill. We have a bunch of hard-workers on the team that are willing to come in and put in the extra time. So I think the sky is the limit.”

The Suns pulled off the win in their final game in front of their home crowd 124-111. They improve to 35-14 all-time in home finales.

Highlights: Suns 124 Mavericks 111

Chriss said he wished the season wasn’t ending just as they were getting the wins, but is confident and excited about the future of the Phoenix Suns.

“I think these last two games have been pretty fun,” Chriss said. “Winning is fun for everybody. We’re going to come back motivated and stronger.”

The Suns hit the road for their final game of the year as they head to Sacramento to face the Kings. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.