Suns Can't Overcome Loss of Warren, Fall to Knicks

The Suns headed to New York after an impressive win over the Wizards led by TJ Warren’s career-high 40 points. Unfortunately, Warren would not get the same opportunity against the Knicks on Friday night.

With just a few minutes left in the first quarter, Warren drove to the basket and collided with Enes Kanter. The Suns second-leading scorer on the season left the game and did not return.

The Knicks took quick advantage of Warren’s absence going up by 23 early in the second quarter.

Although Devin Booker helped bring the Suns within six points during the third quarter, the team could not overcome the loss of Warren’s scoring ability.

The Suns eventually fell to the Knicks 120-107.

Devin Booker scored 34 points and became the first Suns player with a 30-point game at Madison Square Garden since Amar’e Stoudemire on January 1, 2007.

Rookie Josh Jackson put up 13 points off the bench for his sixth double-digit game of the season.

The Suns travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs for the last game of their road trip. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.