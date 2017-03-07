Suns Battled Back Again and Again Until Final Whistle Blew

Eric Bledsoe Scores 30 Points Against Wizards

A battle took place in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

After knocking off their last three competitors, the red-hot Suns geared up to face the Washington Wizards.

The game got chippy in a hurry, as Tyler Ulis was checked down to the ground early in the second quarter. Jared Dudley quickly rose to his defense, eventually causing himself to be disqualified.

Highlights: Suns vs Wizards

Although they would miss Dudley’s presence on the floor, this did not seem to bother Head Coach Earl Watson.

“Always proud of the fight,” Watson said. “I’m proud of the fact they stood up for each other. There’s no die with this young team.”

The feistiness would continue as the teams combined for a total of 86 free throws taken off of 53 fouls throughout the night.

The Wizards held a 22-point lead during the first half, but the Suns never threw in towel. Between a 14-0 run in the second quarter and a 20-2 run to start the third, the young Suns continued to battle back again and again.

“It just shows you the mindset that we take to the floor,” Devin Booker said. “We’re still fighting. That’s just the group of guys that we have. We never feel like we’re out of the game.”

With just seven seconds left, down by five, Booker launched a bomb from deep to bring the Suns within two. Although the Wizards would make their next two free throws and ultimately close out the game 131-127, the Suns played until the final whistle.

“We never give up,” Eric Bledsoe said. “No matter the circumstances, we’re going to always play hard.”

Bledsoe led the team with 30 points, six assists three rebounds. Alan Williams had his fourth straight double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds (the longest streak by a Sun reserve since Larry Nance in 1988).

The Suns play their final game of this home stand on Thursday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.