Suns Ball Movement is Key in Victory over Bulls

The Suns ball movement was key as the Suns played one of their most complete games of the season on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns assisted on 71 percent (32 of 45) of their baskets as five different players dished out at least four assists on the night.

“When you get a touch, you want to give one,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “We have to keep playing that way. That’s three games in a row where I thought we’ve moved the ball very well. That’s how we want to play, keep moving the basketball, and I think it’s a lot more fun for those guys.”

This is becoming a common trend for the team following their past three games. With their 32 assists tonight, it is the first time the Suns have had three straight games of 28-plus assists since 2013.

“We want to continue to move the ball, continue to get a lot of assists every night, keep playing hard on defense and we’ll get in the win column,” TJ Warren said.

Warren shined for the Suns with 27 points on 65 percent shooting to go along with his seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

However, the Suns second unit was who stepped up to close out the game. With the starters resting to begin the fourth quarter, Triano put his trust in the Suns reserves as the team lead by one.

“If they’re playing well, I play who plays well, there’s no set minutes,” Triano said. “If you give an effort and things are rolling, I’m going to let you go. I thought they were very good.”

Whether it was a Troy Daniels three, a Mike James drive or Alex Len battling in the paint, they got the job done. The Suns second unit finished with 50 points for the game as the Suns defeated the Bulls 113-105.

“It’s definitely a great win,” Greg Monroe said. “The ball was moving, finding a lot of open guys and a lot of easy buckets, better on offense, just continuing to share the ball. It makes things a lot easier.”

The Suns stay home as they prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.