Second Unit Shines as Suns Defeat Hornets 120-103

Alan Williams Puts Up Double-Double vs Hornets

In their first home game in two weeks, the Phoenix Suns shot a season-high 59.7 percent from the field in a 120-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

They have now shot over 50 percent in four out of their last five games.

Highlights: Suns vs Hornets

The second unit shined as Alan Williams, Leandro Barbosa, Tyler Ulis, Derrick Jones Jr. and Jared Dudley outscored the Hornet’s bench 53-23.

“I can’t say enough about those guys,” Eric Bledsoe said. “They come in practice as hard as they can and when they get the time they always show it. I enjoyed it.“

Big Sauce extended his career-long streak scoring 10+ points to four straight games as he put up 16 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth career double-double.

“He just needed to play,” Bledsoe said. “Now he is playing, he is producing, especially playing consistent minutes now. I am excited for him. It is only going to get better from here.”

The undrafted rookie was known for his excessive celebrations on the bench, but now his teammates are getting the opportunity to return the favor.

“Some things just fall into your possession and he was that type of player,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “The opportunity we have with him, we’re lucky to have him on our team and we’re lucky his character is as high as it is.”

Tyler Ulis dished a career-high eight assists, one-uping his previous record set last game. The team as a whole passed the ball generously with 30 assists on Thursday.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Devin Booker, who put up a season-high nine assists, said. “When the ball doesn’t stick, everyone get’s involved. We have fun out there. That’s probably our success tonight. Everybody contributing and sharing the ball.”

The Suns will remain at home for a season-long five-game home stand.

“We finally get home games,” Watson said. “We’re tired of traveling. It’s nice to be home and another big game coming up within 24 hours.”

That game will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be a special night for the Suns as Al McCoy will be inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.