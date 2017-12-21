Len Continues Success in Second Unit, Suns Fall to Clippers

The Phoenix Suns had won two straight games on the road in large part to do with the play of their second unit and more specifically, Alex Len. As the Suns geared up for their Wednesday night matchup in Los Angeles, they knew they would have to once again rely heavily on their big man off the bench.

Coming into the game, Len already ranked first in the NBA with an average of 9.5 rebounds in 25 games when coming off the bench this season. He also leads the league with five double-doubles as a reserve.

The fifth-year pro is having his best season in the NBA averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage.

Over the past two games, Len has posted a career-high 19 rebounds against Minnesota and another 14 rebounds against Dallas. He continued his success on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers grabbing 14 boards off the bench.

Unfortunately for the Suns this would not be enough. The team went down early in the first quarter and although they fought back throughout the game, the Clippers ultimately walked away with a 108-95 victory over the Suns.

TJ Warren lead the Suns in scoring with 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they return home to Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday night to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.