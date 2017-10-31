A Late 18-2 Run Leads to Suns Victory Over Nets

Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup, the Suns and the Nets ranked first and second in the NBA in pace, so it came as no surprise that both teams went on tremendous runs throughout the game.

Following a 9-0 run that was capped off by a Dragan Bender three-pointer, Alex Len knocked in a shot at the buzzer to end the first quarter with a 30-24 lead.

Alex Len Knocks in the Shot at the Buzzer vs Nets

The Suns backcourt of Devin Booker and Mike James went off in the first half for a total of 34 points with a combined four three-pointers.

The team came out firing in the third quickly going on an 8-0 run and eventually pushing their lead up to 18.

The Nets weren’t going to give up that easy though. The Suns struggled to make a bucket for over three minutes, allowing the Nets to not only tie the game, but knock down a shot from deep to put them up by three.

The Nets extended their lead into the fourth quarter, going up 106-99. The Suns needed one more miraculous run and someone on offense to step up.

Enter TJ Warren.

After not scoring at all in the first half, Warren caught fire and helped lead the Suns on an 18-2 run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. He followed this up with a clutch block on D’Angelo Russell to close out a 122-114 victory for the Suns.

Warren with the Clutch Block on D'angelo Russell

Warren finished the game with 20 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Booker led the Suns with 32 points to go along with his seven rebounds and four assists. James had a career-high 24 points.

The Suns have a quick turnaround as they head to Washington D.C. to face the Wizards on Wednesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.