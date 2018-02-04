Josh Jackson Scores Career-High in Loss to Hornets

It has been quite the month for Josh Jackson and even more-so his past four games. As his rookie season continues, he is becoming more and more confident on the court.

“I think my confidence is a lot higher than it was at the beginning of the season. I think that I am a smarter player than I was in the beginning,” Jackson said. “I’m taking better shots. I’m not hesitating. I think that’s where my offensive success is coming from.

Jackson came into Sunday’s game scoring at least 20 points in his last three outings. He continued that trend against the Hornets scoring a career-high 23 points on 71 percent shooting.

“He’s playing really well, being really aggressive,” Devin Booker said. “I know he was really efficient tonight also. It comes with time. He’s starting now which is a whole different role.”

Jackson joins Booker, Walter Davis and Alvan Adams as the only Suns rookie to score 20-plus points in four consecutive games. If he extends this streak to five, he would tie Donovan Mitchell for the longest streak by a rookie this season. The 20-year-old is averaging 21 points and 6.2 rebounds over this span.

Head Coach Jay Triano has seen the progression of Jackson’s game and spoke about what has helped lead him to his recent success.

“Picking and choosing his activity, where he can go to make plays,” Triano said. “Open court, he’s not playing 100 miles an hour all the time, he’s slowing it down at times and picking, and using his athleticism to get past slower defenders.”

Devin Booker’s night was cut short as he left in the fourth quarter with a left hip pointer injury after taking a knee from Cody Zeller. The Suns couldn’t seem to overcome the loss of Booker as they fell to Hornets 115-110.

The Suns will hit the road and travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.