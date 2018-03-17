Josh Jackson Scores Career-High 36 vs Warriors

With Devin Booker and Tyson Chandler out with injury, the Suns were left without of two of their starters as they faced the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

“I knew we were playing a good team,” Jackson said. “We’ve been kind of struggling lately and our mindset was to come out and fight and play hard.”

The Suns needed someone to step up in place of their leading-scorer and Jackson accepted that challenge.

Jackson came off the bench to score 20 points in just the first half as the Suns led the Warriors at halftime 60-52. The rookie credited his teammates for his success, especially in transition.

“They made things really, really easy in the beginning and then after that I was in a rhythm, so the shots I was getting, they felt great so I just kept shooting them,” Jackson said.

The Warriors caught fire in the third quarter as they outscored the Suns 42-25, but that didn’t hold back Jackson from continuing his big night.

Josh Jackson Scores Career-High 36 Points vs GSW

The 21-year-old finished the game with a career-high 36 points to go along with his six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. He scored 36 while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

“He was great,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “Josh played aggressive and was able to attack. And not only that, we gave him a tough defensive assignment. I thought he did a pretty good job.”

How impressive of a night was this for Jackson? Let’s breakdown the stats.

Jackson is the first Suns rookie to score 36 since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2002 and is the first Suns rookie ever to include six boards and four assists. He became just the third rookie this season to put up 36, joining Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma.

Since 1997, the only rookies to put up 36-6-4 are Jackson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Blake Griffin, Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine and Kuzma.

Jackson had the most points off the bench by a Sun since Rodney Rogers’s 36 in 2000. Since 1983, Jackson joins Rogers, Dan Majerle (once) and Eddie Johnson (three times) as the only Suns to accomplish this.

Lastly, Jackson’s 36 points are the most by a rookie this season when coming off the bench and, in fact, the most by a rookie reserve since Rodrique Beaubois in 2010.

“I’m happy for him to be able to come out here and just show people what he is capable of doing,” Marquese Chriss said.

Jackson’s big night wouldn’t be enough as Quinn Cook helped lead the Warriors to a 124-109 victory.

The Suns will stay at home as the team gets ready for their Tuesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.