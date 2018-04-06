Josh Jackson Continues His Historic Streak vs Pelicans

The Suns have been without many of their key players as the injuries continue to pile on, but fortunately for them, rookie Josh Jackson has shown no issue carrying the load offensively.

Heading into Friday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Jackson was already averaging 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2 steals in his last 11 games.

He had already tied Utah’s Donovan Mitchell for the longest streak scoring 15-plus points by a rookie this season. Jackson looked to pass Mitchell as the ball tipped-off at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

It was a rough first quarter for Jackson and the Suns as his shot just didn’t seem to be falling and the Pelicans took an early 39-21 lead into the break. Lucky for Jackson, there were three more quarters to be played.

The Suns battled back during third quarter and brought the game to within single digits. Jackson scored 16 points in just the second half as the rookie got back into his groove offensively.

Unfortunately, the playoff-hungry Pelicans wouldn’t let the game get any closer as they closed out the game 122-103. Even in the loss, Head Coach Jay Triano still liked the effort he received from his players.

“I like the way our guys are playing,” Triano said. “I can’t complain about the effort, and we’re down guys, nine active bodies really. And, they’re playing hard and trying to play the right way.”

Jackson finished the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals and a chase-down block on Anthony Davis. He joined Joel Embiid as they only rookies in the past three seasons to score at least 15 points in 12 straight games.

“He’s playing well,” Triano said. “We tried to get into some mismatches and exploit them and, I thought he did of reading that, reading the game that way.”

Jackson credited his love for the game to what has guided him through his impressive run of late.

“Just wanting to learn every game,” Jackson said. “Obviously, I’ve come a long way I think and I just owe it all to being a student of the game and wanting to become better.”

His two steals defensively also helped place him in elite company. Jackson joined Allen Iverson (nine straight in 1997) and Michael Jordan (ten straight in 1984) as the only rookies since 1983 to have 15-plus points and two-plus steals in eight straight games (according to Basketball Reference).

Marquese Chriss continued his current hot stretch scoring a season-high 23 points to go along with his eight rebounds.

The Suns will gear-up for the final home game on Sunday as the team tips-off against the Golden State Warriors. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.