Mike James continues to Impress in Game Two of SL

After posting an impressive stat line in the Suns first Summer League game, Mike James continued where he left off as the team faced the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

James looked as if he couldn’t miss in the first half shooting 85 percent from the field and a perfect four-of-four from the arc. He finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Highlights: Mike James Scores 19 Points vs Mavericks

The 26-year-old was brought in to be a leader and a scorer for the youthful Suns and in their first two games he has fully accepted that role.

“We wanted to make sure we had a point guard who can help our young guys play better,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “With Mike, he can settle the team down and take over if he has to.”

Highlights: Suns 77 Mavericks 88

Although the Suns would fall to the Mavericks 88-77, rookies James, Josh Jackson and Davon Reed all had standout moments.

Jackson had a rough first half offensively, but turned it on in the second to finish with 15 points and nine rebounds. Reed came off the bench to provide the Suns with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Coach Marlon Garnett hopes that the loss inspires the team to push harder and come out more aggressively in their next game.

“We hope it hurts them,” Garnett said. “Then they use all of that energy for tomorrow’s game. Our guys understand. They know what it takes. They just didn’t bring it today.”

The Summer Suns gear up for their next matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday.