James and Reed Led the Way in Summer Suns Finale

Davon Reed had scored in double-digits in the Suns first five Summer League games and Friday night was no different for the rookie.

Reed scored 17 points with four rebounds and three assists in the Suns Summer League finale against the Sacramento Kings. It was his first and only start, but he tied his scoring-high that he first hit when these two teams met one week prior.

“He’s a gamer,” Coach Marlon Garnett said. “He’s a shooter. He’s the typical two-way player that’s going to be great. He defends and he’s going to be able to make shots and make plays and he’s going to continue to get better.”

Highlights: Davon Reed Scores 17 vs Kings

The Suns may have fallen to the Kings 93-87, but Davon Reed gave everything he had and left it all on the court after a long week of basketball.

“His development was great and today he was playing injured,” Garnett said. “But I watched him throughout the whole game and he was grimacing, but he didn’t complain one time.”

Garnett continued, stating that Reed provides the team with a “nasty” player that side-by-side with Josh Jackson will bring a new defensive look for the Suns.

“I didn’t go outside of myself,” Reed said. “I just took my opportunities when they presented themselves, knocked down open shots and I felt my defense was my biggest factor for me.”

Highlights: Suns Summer League Finale vs Kings

Mike James joined Reed as the Suns highest scorers for the evening as James scored 25 points to go along with his six rebounds and four assists.

Although the win column from Summer League may not have been as high as hoped, the young team showed growth, maturity and resilience that was invaluable to their development.

“I’m grateful for those young men in there. They worked their tails off,” Garnett said.