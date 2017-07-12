Josh Jackson Takes Over in Suns Round One Victory

Josh Jackson Round One Highlights vs Jazz

In just four games, Josh Jackson has put on a show for Suns fans. His performance in round one of the Summer League Tournament on Wednesday was no different.

Jackson started off the game on fire scoring eight of the team’s thirteen first quarter points against the Utah Jazz.

“He’s a gamer,” Coach Marlon Garnett said. “He’s aggressive. Obviously we know what he can do on the defensive end and he’s going to continue to tap into what he can do on the offensive end.”

Hightlights: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz

The rookie finished the game with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocks to help lead the Suns to a 97-81 victory.

“He’s got a lot of stuff to his game. He’s able to take over whether it be college or NBA-level,” Marquese Chriss said. “He gets to the cup whenever he wants. He’s getting jumpshots whenever he pleases. So I think that’s really good that he’s developing fast.”

Jackson with Massive Block, Chriss Throws Down the Slam

Jackson showed just how impactful of a defender he can be with a devastating block against Utah’s Julian Wright that led to a fast break throwdown from Chriss.

The Suns came into the game with just ten blocks in their previous three games. Their defensive intensity took another leap as they exceeded that total with 11 against the Jazz.

“I think just playing for each other,” Chriss on the defensive effort. “We start diving on the floor a lot more. We start pressuring the ball. Just playing harder on defense. “

Dragan Bender and Mike James each chimed in with 18 points of their own as the Suns advance to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.