Jackson Shows Constant Growth During Summer League

Josh Jackson has shown steady growth throughout the Suns first three Summer League games and seems to be making a smooth transition from his one year in college.

“Coming out the first game I was nervous,” Jackson said. “But I learned that it’s just another basketball game. Just to come out and be myself. Just worry about the things that I can control.”

Summer League allows teams to put their young players on a big stage to learn and expand their games. This is no different than the Suns plan with Jackson.

The 20-year-old rookie put up his highest scoring total on Monday against the Rockets with 20 points to go along with his six rebounds.

Jackson appreciates the opportunity to share the court with Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss as he continues to develop an NBA-level skillset.

“They are two guys who have a really high IQ,” Jackson said. “Just being out there they know where to be, how to move, when to pass the ball. I think just being out there and playing with them is definitely taking my IQ level up a little bit.”

Chriss led the way for the Suns against the Rockets with 26 points and seven rebounds. Although the Suns lost, Jackson’s constant improvements were what stuck out for Chriss.

“I think Josh is ahead of his learning curve,” Chriss said. “So we’re a little faster than we expected. We’re a little ahead. He’s experienced things that most rookies don’t come to the NBA experiencing. He’s had chances to play in the tournament. He’s a skilled player and I think his game translates to the NBA.”

With the preliminary games now wrapped up for the Suns, they will await their seeding for the tournament to determine when their next game is.