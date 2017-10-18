Jackson Receives First Career Start in Suns Home Opener

One of the most asked questions all week for Suns Head Coach Earl Watson was who would be in the starting lineup when the season tipped off. It was kept a secret until just before game time when rookie Josh Jackson was announced as the Suns starting forward.

“It means a lot of course,” Jackson said. “I’m happy to be a starter as a rookie.”

Watson credited many areas of Jackson’s game as to why he went with the 20-year-old.

“Josh’s speed, his attention to detail, how he pursues on defense,” Watson said. “He’s in every moment.”

Jackson quickly showed what he could do knocking down a three-pointer for the first bucket of the game.

“Seeing your first shot go in does a lot for your confidence,” Jackson said. “So seeing that go in really up-ed me up a little bit.”

Although starting strong, the Suns home-opener and Jackson’s debut was spoiled with 124-76 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Portland came in here and they basically just kicked our butts as bad as they could,” Watson said. “We can’t use any excuses. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to play at a certain level. We have to play at a certain intensity.”

The Suns will look to bounce back on Friday as they face-off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.