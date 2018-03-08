Headband Booker Scores 30 in Loss to Thunder

Whether it’s the line in his hair or the left leg sleeve, Devin Booker has always had an iconic look when he steps onto the basketball court. He added to his attire on Thursday night as he sported a purple headband for the first time in his career as the Suns faced the Thunder.

The headband did not seem to hold Booker back as once again the young star put up another impressive performance.

Booker scored 30 points while knocking down four three-pointers and grabbing six rebounds. This was his second straight 30-point game and his sixth in the Suns last seven games. His 22 30-point performances this year puts him fourth in the NBA behind only Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Headband Booker is Born

With 15 games left this season, Booker has a chance to put his name at the top of the Suns record books. He is currently fifth in 30-point games in franchise history trailing only Tom Chambers’ 25 (1989-90 and 1988-89), Charles Barkley’s 25 (1992-93) and Amar’e Stoudemire’s 29 (2004-2005).

Despite Booker’s game-high 30 points, the Suns did not have enough firepower and the team fell to the Thunder 115-87.

GAME RECAP: Thunder 115, Suns 87

Headband or not, Booker and the Suns will continue their road trip to Charlotte where they will face the Hornets on Saturday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.