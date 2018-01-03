Greg Monroe Posts Double-Double as Suns Fall to Nuggets

It was a tale of two halves for the Phoenix Suns as they faced the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night.

Thanks in large part to the scoring of TJ Warren and Greg Monroe, the Suns scored 41 points in the second quarter and took a six-point lead into halftime.

The team was coming off a hard-fought come-from-behind victory against the Hawks the night before and as the third quarter kicked off, the fatigue looked to sit in.

The Nuggets would outscore the Suns 37-18 in the third and continue this through the fourth quarter. The Suns just did not seem to have enough energy playing on a back-to-back in the high altitude of Denver, as they fell to the Nuggets 134-111.

Monroe was one of the bright spots for the Suns as he did not play the night before and started in place of Tyson Chandler. He finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. This was his fifth double-double since joining the Suns.

Rookie Josh Jackson, who also did not play against the Hawks, had a solid game off the bench with 14 points on six-of-eight shooting.

Although playing over 40 minutes the night prior, Devin Booker still managed to fill the stat sheet scoring 17 points to go along with his team-high five assists and two rebounds.

Marquese Chriss got it done on the defensive end tallying a career-high five steals as the second-year forward scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds.

The Suns have a rest day tomorrow, but will be traveling to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Friday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona. Keep a close eye on the Fox Sports Arizona broadcast for your chance to win a 4k SmartTV and a shot for One-Million dollars.