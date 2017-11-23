Greg Monroe Continues to Impress in Suns Uniform

With Tyson Chandler returning to the Suns starting lineup on Wednesday, Greg Monroe was asked to play a new reserve role for the team as the big man continued to impress.

Monroe was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks a few weeks ago and, although he said it was just another game, made the most of his opportunity to play against his former team.

“I think he felt he was pretty confident he could score inside against these guys,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “We knew they would have a hard time stopping him. He was able to go inside and get rebounds.”

Coming off the bench, Monroe finished with a season-high 22 points to go along with his season-high 15 rebounds. He is now averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in his four games with the Suns.

Monroe’s battle in the paint helped keep the Suns in the game and with four seconds remaining, the Suns trailed just 105-102. Marquese Chriss inbounded the ball to Tyler Ulis, who quickly passed it up to Devin Booker.

Off-balanced. Five-feet behind the arc. Defender draped all over him.

Booker wins that battle.

Devin Booker Buzzer-Beater Vs. Bucks

The Suns were headed to overtime tied at 105 as Booker came in clutch hitting another buzzer-beater after leading the league in that category last season.

“You know that’s a make-it-or-go-home shot,” Booker said, “So, I knew I had a chance. You know, I tried to elevate. It’s just me and the hoop it felt like.”

Unfortunately for the Suns, overtime would not be so kind as they eventually fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107.

“We definitely showed a lot of toughness tonight,” Monroe said. “We definitely showed some resiliency, just a couple of things didn’t go our way.”

The Suns remain at home for one final game as they gear up to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Catch the action of Fox Sports Arizona.