Even in Loss, Jackson Continues to Grow During Rookie Season

The Suns lost to the Knicks 107-85 on Friday night, but Josh Jackson continues to show improvement and growth during his rookie season.

In the month of January, Jackson is averaging 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, including scoring double-digits in seven of the nine outings.

Jackson continued that hot streak as he came off the bench against the Knicks to score 18 points to go along with his eight rebounds and two steals. Even with a positive stat line, Jackson still wished he had played better for his team.

“I think I could’ve played a little bit better,” Jackson said. “You know, just one thing I’ve been trying to focus on these past few months is just always having energy and just trying to take good shots. You know, whenever the game tells me to take a shot, I have an open shot, I’m going to take it.”

Jackson’s energy off the bench is something that Head Coach Jay Triano has been praising this week and feels is a necessary role for him going forward.

“He’s got more energy than anybody,” Triano said. “He’s just able to attack. I think he’s starting to be where he’s supposed to be defensively more times than not, and that’s a positive. His ability to play in the open court gives us a chance to run in transition.”

It is turning into the norm that at least once a game Jackson will grab a steal, take off on a one-man fastbreak and throw down a thunderous dunk to spark his teammates and the crowd.

“I see his aggression is going to another level,” Jared Dudley said. “I think that he knows that he has a huge advantage in transition. I think that defensively he knows that if he plays at a high level he can get to his strengths. I think that he did a good job.”

Jackson and the Suns will head to Houston to face the Rockets on Sunday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.