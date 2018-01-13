Even in Loss, Booker Continues to Produce All-Star Numbers

On a night when the Suns were celebrating their All-Stars and legends of the 1990’s, the Suns newest star Devin Booker continued to shine.

Former Suns Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle and many many more were honored and celebrated throughout the night, including a full halftime ceremony dedicated to the 1992-93 Phoenix Suns team.

As for the current Suns, Booker showed exactly why he should be the next All-Star of the Suns franchise. The third year pro stuffed the stat sheet finished with 27 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Booker is the first player in their third year to average 24 points, four assist and four rebounds since Derrick Rose in 2010-11. Not only was Rose an All-Star, but he was MVP that season.

Booker is putting up these numbers at a highly efficient rate. Only eight players in NBA history have ever averaged 24.5 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting over 39 percent from three (Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone and Victor Oladipo).

Although the Suns fell to the Rockets on Saturday night 112-95, Booker continued to prove why he should receive his first All-Star nod. The only three other players to ever averaged 24 points, four rebounds and four assists before the age of 22, were Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tracy McGrady. All three of which were All-Stars the years they put up those averaged.

Booker looks to continue his All-Star season as the Suns prepare to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.