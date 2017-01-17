Eric Bledsoe Shines in Suns vs Jazz

Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Scores 31 vs Jazz

“We can play with anybody in the league,” Eric Bledsoe said following Monday’s game. “We beat one of the top teams last game. We competed tonight.”

After defeating the San Antonio Spurs (third in the West) on Saturday, the Suns returned home from Mexico City to face the Utah Jazz (fifth in the West).

The Suns entered the game missing three veteran players: Tyson Chandler (gastroenteritis), Brandon Knight (right wrist sprain) and Jared Dudley (dizziness).

Highlights: Suns vs Jazz

The Suns finished the first quarter hot on a 24-12 run, but overall the game remained close throughout the entire contest. Between nine ties and ten lead changes, the game looked as if it would come down to just one shot.

With only a minute remaining, T.J. Warren stole the ball from Gordon Hayward and sprinted downcourt for a fast break dunk to put the Suns up by two. However, a contested three-pointer by Joe Johnson would give the Jazz the lead and ultimately the win.

Even in the loss, Bledsoe put up All-Star caliber numbers. He finished just shy of a triple-double with 31 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds.

“I’ve been reiterating all year, he’s underrated,” Devin Booker said about his teammate. “He competes against every top point guard in this league and puts up wild numbers against them.”

Booker put up 25 points and extended his career-long streak for consecutives games with at least 20 points to six. In those games he is averaging 30 points while shooting 53 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three.

“It’s a full team effort,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “You see our guys really improving and we are like a fluid team in motion, but our motion we want to always be upward instead of downward. So it’s a combination of a little bit of everything.”

The Suns hit the road for Thursday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Catch the action of FOX Sports Arizona.