Eric Bledsoe Scores Career-High 41 Points vs Nuggets

Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Scores Career-High 41 Points

Not even a week after notching his first 40-point game, Eric Bledsoe put up a career-high 41 points against the Nuggets on Saturday. He is the first Suns player with multiple games of 40 points in a season since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2009-10.

“Unbelievable,” Devin Booker said about his teammate. “He just keeps going. I’m proud of him.”

Highlights: Suns vs Nuggets

Bledsoe’s offensive game has reached a new level this season as he is averaging career-highs in points, assists and free throws. He also has nine games of 30-plus points this season, after entering this year with eight total in his career.

“He’s just being aggressive,” P.J. Tucker said about Bledsoe. “Every single play, every time he goes out, he’s just being aggressive.”

Devin Booker also scored 23 points Saturday night and extended his streak of at least 20 points to 12 consecutive games. This is the longest streak by a first or second year NBA player since Blake Griffin had 14 in 2010-11.

“I think [Bledsoe] and Booker are maximizing everything they have,” Head Coach Earl Watson said.

The Suns remain at home for Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.

