Eric Bledsoe is Playing at an Elite Level for the Suns

Eric Bledsoe Drops 41 Against Clippers

In the past two weeks, Eric Bledsoe scored 40 points against the Raptors and 41 points against the Nuggets. The trend continued when he went up against his former team Wednesday night.

Bledsoe tied his career-high with 41 points against the Clippers. He is the first Sun to have three 40-point games in a season since Amar’e Stoudemire did so in 2006-07. Now keep in mind, that’s for an entire season; Bledsoe just did it in a two-week span.

He is one of just ten players in the league with three 40-plus-point games this season. All of the others are multiple-time All-Stars; Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas, Damian Lillard, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and Jimmy Butler.

Highlights: Suns vs Clippers

“He’s a bulldog,” Marquese Chriss said about his teammate. “He does everything for us. He distributes, plays defense, he scores, he even rebounds. So he’s a great point guard to have on your team.”

To go along with his 41 points, Bledsoe also had eight assists and four rebounds.

“I think Bledsoe is playing at an elite level,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “So we have to make sure moving forward our team, and everything we do, we cannot waste his valuable time. [Devin Booker is] coming up. We’ve got to capture the momentum those two have in the backcourt.”

Booker added 20 points of his own against the Clippers, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to 14. This matches Blake Griffin for the most by a first- or second-year NBA player since LeBron James in 2004-05.

Booker will have a chance to tie James’ streak of 15 consecutive games when the Suns face off against the Kings on Friday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.