Elfrid Payton Notches Triple-Double in Third Game as Sun

Fans received good news just prior to the Suns matchup against the Jazz, as it was announced that Devin Booker would return to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games due to injury.

The team’s leading scorer picked up right where he left off scoring nine points in just the first quarter.

Josh Jackson was moved to the second unit upon Booker’s return, but that didn’t stop the rookie from continuing his hot streak. He finished just shy of a career-high scoring 22 points to go along with his seven rebounds off the bench.

In just his third game as a Sun, Elfrid Payton continued to impress as he shot, distributed and fought his way to a triple-double. This was the ninth triple-double of the 23-year-old’s career and the first by a Sun since Eric Bledsoe last February.

Overall, Payton scored 13 points to go along with his 12 assists, 11 rebounds, a block and a steal. He is currently averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists since becoming a Sun last Thursday.

Booker shined in his return scoring 28 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Suns fell to the Jazz 107-97.

Booker will now be looking ahead to Saturday night as the sharp shooter will be representing the Suns as he competes in the JBL Three-Point Contest.