Devin Booker Looks to Begin New 20-Point Streak

Devin Booker Nets 20 Points Against Grizzlies

Devin Booker put up 20 points Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies in hopes of beginning a new streak of scoring 20-plus points.

Highlights: Suns vs Grizzlies

From January 1 to February 4, Booker went 16 consecutive games with at least 20 points. He set the NBA record as the youngest player to accomplish this, passing LeBron James. It was also the fifth longest streak by a Suns player in franchise history.

Sixteen straight games is tied for the fourth longest streak in the NBA this season. Only Isaiah Thomas, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan rank above him.

During that run, Booker averaged 26.6 points, while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from three.

Booker will have a chance to get this streak rolling when the Suns return home to Phoenix to face the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Catch the action on FOX Sports Arizona.