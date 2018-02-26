Devin Booker Scores 40 Points in Loss to Pelicans

Devin Booker and Anthony Davis both gave the crowd a show as the Suns faced-off against the Pelicans on Monday night.

The Suns shot lights-out early on as they tied a season-high with 36 points in the first quarter. Booker led the way with 14 of his own as the Suns took a ten-point lead into the break.

By halftime, the 21-year-old already had 27 points and looked to be on his way to his first career triple-double.

Although Booker continued to shine for the Suns, Davis was doing the same on the other side for the Pelicans. It looked to be a battle of which star could close out the game.

It was a tight game in the fourth quarter, but the Suns started getting into foul trouble. The Suns were already only playing an eight-man rotation when Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss and Alex Len all fouled out.

This left the Suns without any centers or power forwards forcing Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren into those roles.

Although those two held up their own, the Suns could only keep it close as the Pelicans pulled away with a 125-116 victory.

“Thought our guys played hard,” Head Coach Jay Triano said. “I think we just ran out of gas and obviously players.”

Even in the loss, Booker had one of his most dominant stat lines of the season as he finished with 40 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

“He was outstanding,” Triano said. “He’s been playing very well. Trying to find a nice mix for him as far as handling and playing off the ball. I just think he’s playing at a really high pace right now.”

Highlights: Devin Booker scores 40

This was Booker’s ninth career game scoring at least 38 points on the road. He already has the second most such performances in franchise history, trailing only Amar’e Stoudemire’s 12.

Jackson scored 20 points off the bench to go along with his 12 rebounds. This was the rookie’s third double-double and tenth 20-point game.

The Suns stay on the road as they travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.