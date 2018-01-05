Devin Booker Scores 21 Points in Suns Loss to Spurs

With Isaiah Canaan (left adductor strain), TJ Warren (illness) and Jared Dudley (illness), the Suns went into San Antonio with just a nine-man rotation as they faced-off against the Spurs.

They team would have to heavily rely on Devin Booker to not only help replace their second-leading scorer in Warren, but also be the number two point guard with only Tyler Ulis available to play.

Booker did not disappoint. He finished the first quarter with 12 points as the Suns and Spurs were tied at 26.

Although the Spurs would eventually pull away with a 103-89 victory, Booker once again found himself all over the stat sheet. He finished with 21 points while shooting 50 percent from three to go along with his five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Booker is averaging 25 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists in just his third season. He is the first third-year player to average this stat line since Derrick Rose in 2010-11. That season Rose was named MVP of the league.

If you add in that Booker is shooting 38.5% from three, only three other players currently in the league are putting up the same averages across the board. Those being Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

All-Star voting updates on Thursday showed that Booker was currently 9th amongst Western Conference guards. Fans are able to vote online or by tweeting “Devin Booker #NBAVote.” Retweets count as well.

The Suns will return home for their Sunday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.